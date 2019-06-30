Home

DR. ZAGORKA TODOROVSKA

Nov. 3, 1937 - June 18, 2019

Of Wallingford, PA. Age 81. Beloved Wife, Mother and Doctor.
Survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Stefan Todorovski; her loving sons, Peter and Victor (Amanda Bell), and her dear brothers, Zoran and Sinisa Nedic. She was predeceased by her brother, Zlatan Nedic.
Born in Razanj, Serbia on Nov. 3, 1937, she graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Belgrade, Serbia in 1961 and completed a specialization in school medicine at Zagreb University Hospital, Croatia. She obtained further medical training at the Branson Hospital, Toronto, Canada.
She married Stefan Todorovski in 1961 and immigrated to Canada in 1975 and subsequent-ly to the U.S. where she established a family medical practice in West Philadelphia. Known affectionately as Dr. T., she received a letter of recognition from the City of Philadelphia for her contribution to the community, her patients, and their families. She retired from private practice in 2003.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
