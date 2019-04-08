|
KAZAM
ZION
April 5, 2019. Husband of Wendy (nee Malkin). Father of Elyse Kazam (David Brinker), Keren Kazam (Joshua Miller) and Elan (Caroline) Kazam. "Saba" of Alexandra, Zach, Orli, Gabe and Lake; also survived by 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Mon. 1 P.M precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019