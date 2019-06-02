Home

ZOFIA (Czebatul) OBUCHOWSKI

ZOFIA (Czebatul) OBUCHOWSKI Notice
OBUCHOWSKI
ZOFIA (nee Czebatul)
On May 31, 2019, age 94, Formerly of Fishtown. Beloved wife of the late Ignacy. Loving mother of Halina Nitka (Benedykt) and Walter (Sharon). Grandmother of Jason Madden (Brittany), Mark, John and Matthew. Great grand-mom of Brooke Madden. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Wed. 9-10 AM., at McELVARR FUNERAL HOME, 1415-17 East Susquehanna Avenue, Fishtown. Funeral Mass 1 PM Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine Chapel, Doylestown, PA. Int. to follow in adjoining cemetery
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
