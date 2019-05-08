EASLEY — Mr. Stephen Andrew Lynn, 67, passed away at Whitten Center, Clinton, S.C., on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Stephen was born in Greenville County, the beloved son of the late LeRoy and Geneva Lynn.

He is survived by his brother, Fred Lynn (Joni) of Nashville, Tenn.; two sisters, Carol Lynn Gambrell (Cliff King) of Hendersonville, N.C., and Karen Lynn Mann (Coye), of Atlanta, Ga.; three nieces and two nephews.

Stevie was cherished by his entire family and taught all who knew him the true meaning of unconditional love. He will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff of Whitten Center, especially the 205 building. Whitten Center was his home for 50 years.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Whitten Center Chapel, 28373 Highway 76, Clinton, SC 29325, with a 10:30 a.m. visitation to be held prior to the service.

Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens, S.C.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Whitten Center Parents Club, c/o Marlene Woods, 304 Dixon Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.