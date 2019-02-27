PICKENS — Addie Lee Massingill Collins, 97, of Pickens, wife of the late Ernest Thelmer Collins, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

Born on July 29, 1921, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late James Randolph and Mamie Irene Lark Massingill. For many years Addie co-owned and operated A and T Outlet in Pickens. She enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking for her family every possible moment. She was a member of Elljean Baptist Church.

Surviving are her two children, Reverend Ken Collins (Lib) and Helen Simmons; one sister, Ruby Stancil; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Addie was also predeceased by one daughter, Sue Granger and her husband Gene Granger, one sister, Edna Ellenburg and one brother, J.P. Massingill.

The family received friends on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Brandon Wimpey, Reverend Ken Collins, and Reverend Rex Simmons officiating.

A committal service followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Doctor Boyce Whitman officiating.

The family was at the home of the daughter, Helen Simmons.

Memorials may be made to Elljean Baptist Church at 605 Elljean Rd., Easley, SC 29640.

