EASLEY — Mrs. Adell Hammond Custer Moore, 95, wife of the late Harold D. Custer and the late Fulton Moore, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Born in Lancaster, S.C., a daughter of the late Leonard Luther Hammond and the late Mardie Smith Hammond, Mrs. Moore retired from Abney Mills and was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

Adell was full of life. She enjoyed riding to the mountains before she became ill, loved church activities, reading her Bible daily and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Surviving are three sons, James B. Custer of Simpsonville, David R. Custer of Pickens, and Harold E. Custer of Easley; one brother, Marion T. Hammond (Ruby) of Greenville; three sisters, Loree H. Murray (R.C.), and Carolyn H. Harvell (Frank), all of Greenville, and Elaine H. Cook (William) of Mooresville, NC; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and three special friends, Ruth, Chris and Lana (Peb).

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Moore was predeceased by a daughter, Linda C. Masker; three brothers, Zelmer L. Hammond, E. Alvin Hammond and J.B. Hammond; two sisters, Betty H. Coggins and Evelyn Hammond; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Victory Baptist Church, Easley. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery-West.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.