EASLEY — Mrs. Aileen Whitmire Brooks, 77, wife of William Larry Brooks, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, a daughter of the late Frank Whitmire and the late Ellie Mealor Whitmire, Mrs. Brooks was a graduate of Parker High School and was a retired Business Office Manager from Magnolias of Easley. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she belonged to the Anchor Sunday school class.

Aileen's greatest love was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 60 years, are three daughters, Denise Brooks Canup (Steve) of Piedmont, Kelley Brooks Robinson (Frankie) of Dacusville, and Amy Brooks Kelley (Jason) of Easley; a sister, Geraldine W. McCall of Easley; four grandchildren, Brittany Roper (Craig), Brooks Robinson (Blair), Dylan Canup, and Grayson Caroline Kelley; and four great-grandchildren, Remi Roper, Beckett Roper, Judson Roper and Bristol Robinson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brooks was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Landry Roper; and a brother, Gene Whitmire.

Due to the national COVID-19 Crisis and CDC Regulations, funeral services will be private and live-streamed at Noon Monday, April 20, 2020. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

You may pay your respects to Mrs. Brooks at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Saturday and Sunday from the hours of 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made in honor of Mrs. Brooks to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

