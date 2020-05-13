LIBERTY — Aileen Brant Burnett, 92, of Liberty, S.C., passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 in Seneca, S.C. Born in England, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Brant and Lilian Owens Brant and wife of the late Norman Burnett and John Marvin Quinn. Survivors include four sons; Allan F. Quinn of Easley, Christopher Quinn of West Union, S.C., Glyn B. Quinn of Easley, John N. Quinn of Maryland and a daughter; Glenys, A. Quinn of Easley. Aileen also leaves five grandchildren ; Shane Quinn (Milissa), Heather Quinn, Paul Quinn (Amy), Zachary (Heather), Natalie Stevens (James) 10 great-grandchildren; Hudson, Aliah, Courtney, Aiden, Corey, Hope, Bryce ,Claire, Addalyn and Alayna to share in her memory. She was predeceased by her parents and two husbands. Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 15 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Quinn family, our community, and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve. A private service will be held for the family. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, South Carolina. The family ask that memorials be sent to NAMI National Alliance of the Mentally Ill of South Carolina PO Box 1267 Columbia, South Carolina 29202. Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Quinn family
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020.