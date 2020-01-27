PICKENS — Albert Jack Cumbow, 88, husband of the late Geneva Roach Parker Cumbow, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Known by everyone as Jack.

Born in Thurmond, W.V., Fayette County, Mr. Cumbow was the son of the late Harry Edward Cumbow and Dora Starks Cumbow. He was retired after 50-plus years at Ohio Gear starting out as a machinist and spending a number of years in management. Mr. Cumbow spent two years serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War era. He was a long time member of Park Street Baptist Church where he attended with his late wife. He was a hard worker and a devoted family man.

Surviving, are a daughter, Diana Rotan of Florence, S.C., and two sons, Harry Cumbow of Pickens, S.C., and Ronald Cumbow (Kaye) of Westminster, S.C. Mr. Cumbow had a generous number of wonderful and precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a son, Robert Cumbow, and his six siblings; Eddie Cumbow, Ronald Cumbow, Jim Cumbow, Barbara Gleason, Nancy Osborne and Helen Wilson.

A service was held at Dillard Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. A visitation was held prior to the service. Interment followed the Friday service at Greenlawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Easley, South Carolina.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Park Street Baptist Church, 114 Robinson Ave, Easley, South Carolina 29640.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Cumbow family.

