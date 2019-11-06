SIX MILE — Albert Douglas Gilstrap, Sr., 76, of Six Mile, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Born on Jan. 30, 1943, in Fayette, Alabama, he was the son of the late J.C. Gilstrap and Alma Farley Gilstrap. Albert loved witnessing to everyone about Jesus. He was also a gun enthusiast and a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by two children, Albert Gilstrap, Jr. and Sandra Renee Gilstrap, and one brother, James "Butch" Gilstrap.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Geneva Patterson Gilstrap; one son, Donald Jackson; two daughters, Sheila Renee Gilstrap and LaShay Nichole Gilstrap; one brother, Larry Gilstrap; one sister, Annie Ruth Mathis, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A gathering of friends and memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all Six Mile First Responders for their care.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Fairview Baptist Church and/or Six Mile Fire Department, 106 S. Main St., Six Mile, SC 29682

