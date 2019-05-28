EASLEY — Alex Drew Kelley, 26, of Easley, went home to be with his Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 18, 2019.

Born in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of Rod and Lena Kelley of Easley.

Alex was a 2013 graduate of Anderson University. He was a member of Grace Church in Powdersville and volunteered with The Dream Center in Easley. Alex enjoyed the outdoors, gun collecting, hiking, spending time at the beach and with his dogs, "Doc" and "Copper."

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Colter Kelley (Shayle) and Jordan Tafta (Jerod) all of Greenville; maternal grandparents, Fox and Hazelean Linebarger of Pelzer; nephews, Elias, Seth, and Aiden; and nieces, Destiny and Samaria.

Alex was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Winnie Kelley.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Community Bible Church in Powdersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Dream Center https://dreamcenterpc.org/donations/

Condolences may be expressed online or in person at Robinson Funeral Home‑Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.