EASLEY — Mr. Alfred "Al" Glen Moughler, 86, husband of the late Grace Imogene Moughler, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital - Downtown.

Born in Flushing, Mich., a son of the late Virgil Raymond and Tishia Ellen Moughler, Mr. Moughler retired in 1984 as a foreman for the City of Flint Michigan Water Department. He enjoyed sports and traveling with his family.

Surviving are a son, Walter Moughler (Debbie) of Bakerfield, Calif.; a daughter, Ellen Meadow (Donald) of Flint, Mich.; a sister, Delphaine Clark (Donald) of Mesa, Ariz.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will host a private memorial service at a later date.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.