EASLEY — Alice Faye Warren Dennis, 72, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. Born on Nov. 12, 1947, in York, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Rev. John David and Dolly Mae Patterson Warren.

Faye was a decorating consultant and enjoyed knitting and various crafts. She loved to read her Bible and taught Sunday School Class at her church, Abundant Grace. Faye had a love for gardening. With her green thumb, she could grow any flower. She enjoyed bird watching, especially hummingbirds. She was a wise and knowledgeable woman that loved her family and friends.

Along with her parents, Faye was predeceased by her grandson, Benjamin Christopher Dennis.

Faye is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Dennis; five children, Robert J. Dennis, Anthony Todd Dennis (Gail), Dana Morris, Lori Preskitt and Warren Dennis (Sunshine); two sisters, Johnnie Madden and Esther Soots (Barry); one brother, Wayne Warren (Deborah); 18 grandchildren, Lauren, Faith, Aaron, Hannah, Emma, Andrew, Joseph, Kyle, Jr., Sarah, Anna, Josiah, Kaleb, Emilie, Kinley, Kara, Charlie, Shekinah and Abby-Jo.

Funeral services for Faye will be private.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are limiting the gathering to 50 persons or less in order to protect the health of the Dennis family, our community, and our associates. We ask that you kindly respect this request for the benefit of all we serve.