CENTRAL — Alice West Foutz, 84, wife of Kenneth R. Foutz passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

Alice was born in Roanoke County, Va., the daughter of the late Jaspar B. and Flora Etta Mullins West. She was a 1982 graduate of Southern Wesleyan University and earned a Masters Degree from Clemson University. Alice taught for 18 years at Crosswell Elementary School in Easley. She was a member of Alive Wesleyan Church and was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teachers sorority. She loved reading and cooking.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years are her daughter, Lisa Foutz Gantt and husband, Michael of Central; grandchildren, Jonathan Gantt (Ashlyn), Leandra Hooper (Chris), Maria King (Dobson), and Ayden Gantt; and great grandchildren, Case Gantt and Emersyn Hooper.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central with Rev. Fred Andrews officiating. Entombment will follow in Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:50 a.m., Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Foutz Scholarship Fund, SWU, Box 1020, Central, SC 29630.

