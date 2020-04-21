LIBERTY — Alice McCoy Karr, 89, of Liberty, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Liberty, she was the daughter of Joseph Lawrence and Huldah Pearson McCoy. She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Joe McCoy and Dr. Mack L. McCoy; and two sisters Katherine McCoy Simonson and Nell McCoy Tutlewski.

Alice was a pillar of Liberty, serving as the Deputy Clerk at Liberty City Hall for 38 years and loyally worshipping at East Side Baptist Church since 1942 alongside many of her dearest friends. Those who knew her, loved her. She was a thoughtful prayer warrior who deeply loved the Lord, her family, and the Liberty community. She loved with her whole heart and was generous with her time, her love and her greeting cards. Her beautiful smile and genuine kindness leave a lasting legacy.

Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca Karr McDonald (Mark Wells) of Simpsonville; her son, H. Russell Karr, Jr. (Cheryl) of Liberty; two granddaughters, Taryn Paige Sims-Kempson (Hal) of Charlotte, N.C., and Haley Alice Karr of Easley; two great-grandchildren, Parker Alice Kempson and Blanding Sims Kempson; and a special cousin, Dora Loflin. Also surviving are many very special nieces and nephews.

Due to current CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, the family will have a private entombment service at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

A service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date and will be open to all.

The family would appreciate your help in honoring Alice's own personal card ministry by sending a card with one of your special memories, thoughts or prayers to Liberty Mortuary, PO Box 657, Liberty, SC 29657. These special cards will be displayed as part of the life celebration service later this year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the East Side Baptist Church, Golden Gems, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty, SC 29657.

