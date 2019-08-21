EASLEY — Mrs. Allene Porter Surrett, 89, wife of the late James Lytle Surrett, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late William Earl Porter and the late Lizzie Durham Porter, Mrs. Surrett served as manager of Rayless Department Store until closing and was the retired owner and operator of Buck's Drive-In. She was a member of Geer Memorial Baptist Church.

Allene loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Surviving are her son, Lesley P. "Les" Porter (Tammie) of Liberty; two brothers, Troy Porter (Sara) of Central, and Leland Porter (Virginia) of Easley; and a granddaughter, Rebecca Porter Cochran (Brook) of Greenville; and one great-grandson, Walker Cochran. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Surrett was predeceased by two sisters, Reubenia Smith and Catherine Roberts.

Cryptside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Pickens.

The family will receive friends from 10- 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the mausoleum, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Geer Memorial Baptist Church, 911 South Fifth Street, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.