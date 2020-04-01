EASLEY — Mrs. Alma Laura Gilbert Fortner, 79, wife of the late Jack Fortner, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late James Lawson Gilbert and the late Mary Underwood Gilbert, Mrs. Fortner retired from Stone Manufacturing Company with more than forty years of service and was a member of Turn Point Community Worship.

Surviving are two sons, Dale Gilstrap (Tammy) of Anderson, and James Fortner of Liberty; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Fortner was predeceased by her first husband, Grady L. Gilstrap; a son, Joey Fortner; two brothers, Bud and Roy Gilbert; and four sisters, Hazel Shirley, Helen Gilbert, Edith Durham, and Vivian Seay.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN, 38148.

