PIEDMONT — Mrs. Alma Ree Dickey Melton, 87, wife of the late W.C. "Pee Wee" Melton, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2020.

Born in Effingham County, Ga., a daughter of the late Raleigh David Dickey, Sr. and the late Alma Scott Dickey, Mrs. Melton was a homemaker and a member of Crosswell First Baptist Church. With her outgoing personality, whether she was square dancing or playing bingo, she could always make people smile.

Surviving are a son, Joey Dale Melton (Monica) of Hickory Tavern; a daughter, Gail Melton Raines of Piedmont; six grandchildren, Chaunda, Rodney, Sean, Joshua, David and Zachary; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Volt. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Melton was predeceased by a son, Donald Gary Melton; three brothers, Leroy, David and R.D.; and five sisters, Louise, Nora, Ella, Thelma and Cora.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Crosswell First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

