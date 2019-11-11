LIBERTY — Alton Van Shiflet, 71, of N. Old Pendleton Road, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

Born in Marietta, Ga., he was the son of the late Ervin and Nellie Shiflet. Mr. Shiflet was a machinist and retired from Champion Aviation after 20+ years of dedicated service. He loved to fish, both locally and in the ocean, along with woodworking.

Surviving are his daughters, Amy Lynn Whitworth (Gail) of Carrollton, Ga.; Lori Lee McKinney (Benny) of Easley; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; stepsons Henry Jerome Hutto (Candy) of Liberty, Kenneth Wayne Hutto of Cartersville, Ga., and Thomas Jason Hutto of Marietta, Ga.; along with a stepdaughter Donna Hutto Yingling (Herb) of Easley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Patsy Leara Shiflet; and a son, Johnny Shiflet.

The family received friends on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. A private graveside service will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, 29680.

The family will be at their respective homes.

