EASLEY — Alvin Julius Mahaffey, 88, husband of Dorothy "Dot" Vaughn Mahaffey, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, S.C.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Earl Perry Mahaffey and the late Flora Painter Mahaffey, Mr. Mahaffey was a graduate of Welcome High School, retired from Liberty Life Insurance with thirty-one years of service and after retirement worked with his son, Bo, for twenty years. He was a servant of God and faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where he served as deacon and church treasurer for 43 years.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 69 years, are his sons, Dale Mahaffey (Debbie), Dan Mahaffey, Bo Mahaffey (April), and Scott Mahaffey, all of Easley; a brother, James P. Mahaffey (Nora Dean) of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Norah Gunderson of Fountain Inn; three grandchildren, Danielle Mahaffey Graham (Lucas), Alexis Mahaffey and A.J. Mahaffey; numerous special nieces and nephews; and special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mahaffey was predeceased by a brother, Lewis Mahaffey; and a sister, Grace Walters.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Dr. David Gallamore. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Sunday at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Rock Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642; or to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

The family is at the residence.