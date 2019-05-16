EASLEY — Angela "Angelita" Heredia (Gonzalez Nazario), 76, of Cardinal Woods Way, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her daughter's home.

Born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Valentin Gonzalez Custodio and Julia Nazario De Jesus.

Mrs. Heredia was a loving mother of four, a grandmother of 11 and a great-grandmother to four. Her love of family and being a mother was her one true calling and everything she lived for. Having lost her mother at the age of 6, she became the mother she did not know and was loved by all that knew her. She adored her husband of 55 years, Rafael Heredia Pagan, who predeceased her in April of 2018.

Raised in Jayuya, she moved to N.J. in 1964 and retired in 2005 when she moved to South Carolina. Showing symptoms of Alzheimer's in 2007, she battled the disease for over 12 years. She attended the Catholic Church of St. Lukes in Easley, S.C.

Surviving are her children, Rafael Heredia, Jr. (Luisa) of Easley, Evelyn Maldonado (Jesus) of Piedmont, Carmen Buntenbach (Jamie) of Easley and Ana Maria Brown (Zackary) of Greenville; grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Antonio, Angela, Nicolas, Kayla, Michael, Gavin, Ethan, Alexis and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Alannah, Brielle, Adrian and Nolan; brothers, Juan Gonzalez of Navarre, Fla., and Agustin Gonzalez of Jayuya, Puerto Rico.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Jovino, who passed away in February of this year in Keyport, N.J.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, with burial to follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the , 301 University Ridge # 5850, Greenville, SC 29601 in her honor.

The family will be at the home of Rafael and Luisa Heredia, Jr.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral HomePowdersville Road, which is assisting the family.