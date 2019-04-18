PICKENS — Anna Stone Gravely, 86, wife of Donald Gravely passed from this life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Gravely was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Charles Wesley and Ethel B. Williams Stone. She was retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital where she touched many lives during her 32 years service as a nurse. Mrs. Gravely was a member of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years Donald K. Gravely of , sons Roger Gravely (Martha) of Pickens, Barry Gravely (Debra) of Pickens, Steven Gravely (Sherry) of Easley, and Allen Gravely (Cheryl) of Easley, and a daughter Teresa Gravely of Simpsonville. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, C. Harold Stone of Bonita Springs, Fla., C. David Stone of Pickens, Roy Stone of Easley, and Coy Stone of Pickens and a sister, Rosa Lee Baker of Easley.

Funeral services were conducted on April 12, 2019, in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home with The Reverend Doctor Stuart Houston officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge View Baptist Church, 745 Wolf Creek Road, Pickens, SC 29671 or to Cannon AnMed Hospital, 123 W G Acker Drive, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family is at the home.