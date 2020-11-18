EASLEY — Mrs. Anne Reeve Hilyer, 89, wife of the late William Joseph Hilyer, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late Clarence Samuel Reeve and the late Tommye Elrod Reeve Townsend, Mrs. Hilyer was a graduate of Easley High School and attended the University of South Carolina and Rollins University. She was the retired owner and operator of Cedar Valley Antiques and was of the Presbyterian faith.

Surviving are a son, William Britt Hilyer (Susan) of Pickens; a daughter, Sherry Hilyer Briggs of Easley; four grandchildren, Hilery Phelps Hennessee (Brad), Joseph Everette Bush (Spring), Zachariah Robert Hilyer (Tish) and William West Hilyer; five great-grandchildren, William Harris Hilyer, Margot Elizabeth Hilyer, George Bradley Hennessee, Thoner Wade Bush and Hilyer Knox Bush In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hilyer was predeceased by a daughter, Joan Hilyer Phelps; a son-in-law, Barry Phelps; and a life-long friend, Margaret Virginia West.

Graveside services will be Noon Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Robinson Memorial Gardens, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Hooves Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 4700 Dacusville Highway, Marietta, SC 29661 or by visiting their website at www.edenfarms.net/donate-to-happy-hooves.html