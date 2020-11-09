LIBERTY — Mrs. Rebecca Anne Prince Lewis of Liberty, S.C., died peacefully at her home on Oct. 29, 2020.

Born Dec. 3, 1932 in Liberty, she was a daughter of the late Leland Perrin and Elizabeth Hedgepath Prince of Liberty.

Surviving are her husband, William "Bill" Donald Lewis of the home; two daughters Jane Lewis Bradford and Mary Lewis Stone; one son William "Billy" Roland Lewis (Erin); one sister Neal Prince Force; grandchildren Lindsay Durham Porter (Sean), Meagan Bradford Nations (Daniel), Kimberley Stone Wade (Victor), Cameron Alexis "Lexi" Lewis; Lucas William Durham (Ashley), Nicholas David Bradford, Matthew Steven Stone, and Davis Tanner Lewis; six great-grandchildren and eight nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Dr. C. Lynn Lewis, and son-in-law, David Wayne Bradford.

At the request of Mrs. Lewis, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Tri-County Technical College Foundation, Dr. C. Lynn Lewis Health Sciences Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 587, Pendleton, SC 29670.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com