PICKENS — Annette Meece Nealey, 79, of Pickens, wife of the late Charles Mack Nealey, passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Born on April 30, 1940, in Transylvania County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Charles Arthur Meece and Nathalee Harkins Meece. Annette was a loving mother and grandmother and an amazing Christian woman. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and social media. Annette is now in heaven with her parents, husband, grandson Brandon Heaton and her brother, Charles Meece. Annette is survived by her three children, Michael Nealey and his wife Janice, Joseph Nealey and his wife Pam and Regina Looney and her husband Donald; one sister, Jo Ann Phillips; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Kayla, Candace, Adam, Caleb, Emilee and Colby Nealey, Meagan Heaton and Stephanie McCoy (Kelby), and nine great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, SC. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed to the Nealey family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com

Published in The Pickens Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
