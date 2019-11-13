SIX MILE — Annie Sue "MaSue" Durham, Age 77, wife to the late Cecil William Durham went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family.

Mrs. Durham was born in Oconee County and was the daughter of the late Hoyt Ford Ellenburg and Earlene Bowen Ellenburg.

Survivors include MaSue's one son; Mickey Wesley Durham of Six Mile, five daughters Barbara McAlister of Greenville, Elaine Porter (Dale) of Six Mile; Sandy Simmons (Chuck) of Pickens; Rhonda Pace (Dr. Barry) of Six Mile; Pam Cison of Six Mile. She has 16 loving grandchildren; Keila Pilgrim (Joey), Tiffany Durham, Jaime Porter (Ashley), Kayla Sullivan, Ryan McCalister (Morgan), Brianna Morton (Kevin), Megan Cison, Anna Martin (Cory), Christi Simmons (Cory), Autumn Wiley (Cullen), Alyssa Durham, Kensley Cison, Savannah Cison, Carley Pace, Chavis Simmons and Dawson Cison. MaSue also has 18 loving and precious great-grandchildren with three additional on the way.

Mrs. Durham is survived by four brothers; Bud Ellenburg (Linda) of Salem, Paul Ellenburg (Peggy) of Pickens, Preston Ellenburg of Liberty, Earl Ellenburg of Salem and three sisters; Shelby Duncan of Salem; Linda Land (Bobby) of Salem and Ovaline Medlin (Arthur) of Salem.

MaSue was predeceased by a brother James Ellenburg, a sister Betty Mae Burton and a loving grandson, Kyle.

MaSue was known by her children as a wonderful and loving homemaker. She was a member of Mile Creek Baptist Church and was known for her chocolate gravy and peanut butter cake.

MaSue loved everyone and was loved by all.

A visitation will be on Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. Services will be at the Dillard Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Flowers are accepted or memorials be made to the in honor of Chavis, located at 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605.

The family will be gathered at the home of MaSue's.

