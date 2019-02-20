PICKENS — Annie Herron McJunkins, 87, formerly of Central and widow of Roy McJunkins passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Manna Health and Rehab in Pickens, S.C.

Born in Central, she was a daughter of the late Ulysses and Minnie Summeral Herron. Annie was a 1952 graduate of Central High School and was a retired textile employee. She was a member of Cannon Memorial Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School officer. She enjoyed baking, sewing and traveling with family.

Surviving are her daughter, Becky Noblitt (Steve) of Easley; sisters, Juanita Leroy of Seneca, Florence Garrett of Thonotosassa, Fla., and Pauline Crosby of Savannah, Ga.; and grandson, Joseph Noblitt of Rock Hill.

In addition to her husband and parents, Annie was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Glenda Carol "Doll" McJunkins; brothers, Irving Herron, Cranford Herron, Jimmy Herron, Clyde Herron and "Dude" Herron; and sister, Agnes Pilgrim.

Funeral services were 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

The family greeted friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m., Tuesday prior to the service at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central.

The family wishes to give their thanks to the staff of Manna Health and Rehab and to her faithful visitors from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cannon Memorial Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at the funeral home.