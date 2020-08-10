1/1
Anthony McCollum
1958 - 2020
EASLEY — Mr. Anthony Hal McCollum, 62, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home.

Born in Greenville County, a son of the late Furman Matthew McCollum and the late Kathleen Wiggins McCollum, Mr. McCollum attended Pickens High School and was employed with Reliable Automatic Sprinkler. He was a member of Arial United Methodist Church.

Hal was a sweet, kind and humble man who loved the outdoors, hunting, music, and had a special place in his heart for children. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Brenda Robinson of the home; a brother, Phil McCollum (Robin) of Dacusville; a sister, Pamela Reynolds (Mike) of Greer; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. McCollum was predeceased by a brother, Tim McCollum; and his grandparents, Ada McCollum Greer, William Lee Wiggins and Lillie Kennemore Wiggins.

Graveside services were Aug. 3, 2020 at the Arial United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arial United Methodist Church, 829 Gentry Memorial Highway, Easley, SC 29640.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
AUG
3
Service
02:00 PM
Arial United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
