EASLEY — April Ann Lovern, 59, wife of Kenneth William Lovern, Jr., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Kenneth Fitzwater and the late Mary Cartner Fitzwater, she was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed collecting dolls and spending time with her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons, Michael Skeene and Kenneth Charles Jackson; a daughter, Alisa Jackson; brothers, Keith, Billy, Michael, Jimmy, Scott, and Robert; sisters, Jewel Slawson (James) of Easley and Madeline; and her favorite nephew, Hunter Slawson.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Freeman.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. The service will be limited to no more than 50 people, including family and staff members.

The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the service. Visitors will be able to speak with the family in intervals of no more than four people at this time.