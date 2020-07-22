1/1
April Lovern
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share April's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EASLEY — April Ann Lovern, 59, wife of Kenneth William Lovern, Jr., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Kenneth Fitzwater and the late Mary Cartner Fitzwater, she was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed collecting dolls and spending time with her family.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons, Michael Skeene and Kenneth Charles Jackson; a daughter, Alisa Jackson; brothers, Keith, Billy, Michael, Jimmy, Scott, and Robert; sisters, Jewel Slawson (James) of Easley and Madeline; and her favorite nephew, Hunter Slawson.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Freeman.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. The service will be limited to no more than 50 people, including family and staff members.

The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the service. Visitors will be able to speak with the family in intervals of no more than four people at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved