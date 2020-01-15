PICKENS — Argyle Elizabeth Pace, age 90 of Pickens, S.C., went to her heavenly home on Sunday Jan. 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Onie Leslie and faithful wife of the late James Thurman Pace.

Also, she was predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Owens and a brother Charles Leslie. She loved God, family and friends and was loved by everyone that knew her. Argyle loved unconditionally and had a heart of gold. She loved to bake, cook, garden, sew, and crochet. She loved to visit loved ones carrying with her a vase of her lovely flowers or plate of baked goods. Her home was always a welcome place with a feast prepared on her table. Everyone loved her fried apple pies!

Her family is forever grateful for showing us how to love and care for others. She was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church until she was not able to attend.

Those left behind to carry on Argyle's legacy are, son, Bill Pace (Londa) of Pickens, daughter Jean Dilworth (Barry) of Easley, S.C., daughter Janet Chastain (David) of Pickens, son Rodger Pace of Greenville, S.C., Also, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she adored are Shane Pace (Tammy), Michael Pace, Brian Owens, Ashley Williams (Kevin), Jonathan Dilworth (Stacey), Pamela Clarkson (Zander), Davey Chastain (Sarah), Cameron Holder, Jared Pace, Abby Pace, Ali Pace, Matthew Owens, Faith Clarkson, Lily Clarkson, Ali Chastain, James Chastain, Ellie Williams, Asa Williams, Tucker Dilworth, and Oakley Dilworth.

Her life will be celebrated at Dillard Funeral Home, 2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens, SC, on Thursday Jan. 16, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. with funeral services following at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Rev. Barry Dilworth and Rev. Buckshot Avant.

Special thanks to the staff of Willows Place in Easley and Hospice Interim of Greenville. A special thanks to Wendy Carver, her hospice nurse.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Hospice Interim of Greenville, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Pace family in making arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.