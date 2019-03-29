SIX MILE — Arvilla Stoddard, 84, beloved wife and companion of Roy Stoddard for over 62 years, finished her journey here on earth and is now with her Lord and Savior. She passed away on March 25, 2019.

She was born in Richmondville, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harold and Mabel Hayes, on April 1, 1934 (she always reminded people that she was born on Easter Sunday, not April Fool's Day).

She was a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of the Pickens Presbyterian Church in Pickens, S.C. Through her many years she taught Sunday school, was a counselor for Christian Youth Retreats, led devotionals for her camping groups, a church elder and was always a member of the Women's Circle in whatever church she was attending at the time. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization where women celebrate the advancement of women.

Arvilla graduated from Cortland State University, N.Y. in 1955 where she majored in education and taught kindergarten for many years in N.Y., Calif., Va., Ga., and Taiwan.

Roy and Arvilla were married in 1955 and in 1956 Roy joined the US Navy where he spent the next 32 years serving his country, but she always said that she was the Admiral.

She is survived by her husband, sons Mark and Harold and daughter Beth Arvilla, grandchildren, Alan, Andrew, Michael, Greg and Tracey Arvilla and five great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Pickens Presbyterian Church, Pickens, S.C., with the Reverends Nath Briley and Ray Longenecker officiating. A reception will be held in All Saints Hall immediately following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pickens Presbyterian Church Child Development Center, 338 W. Cedar Rock, Pickens, SC 29671. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements