EASLEY — Ms. Aurdrey Juanita Peace Nelson, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Claude Mack Peace and the late Ruby Nix Peace, Ms. Nelson retired from Alice Manufacturing Company-Arial Plant and was a member of Missionary Baptist Church-Pickens.

Surviving are four sons, Sidney Oglesby (Renee) of Pickens, Steve Oglesby of Liberty, Stan Oglesby (Teresa) of Berea and Scott Oglesby (Becky) of Liberty; two brothers, Arnold Peace (Dottie) of Easley, and Terrell Peace (Nancy) of Greenwood; two sisters, Dottie Zarch and Brenda Morris, both of Myrtle Beach; five grandchildren, Chris, Zee, Tyler, Josh and Kylie Oglesby; and eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Nolan, Semeca, Tristan, Shyann, Trinity, Seline and Evangeline.

In addition to her parents, Audrey was predeceased by a great-grandchild, C.J. Oglesby.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends on Tuesday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Missionary Baptist Church, 979 John Street, Pickens, SC 29671.

