PICKENS — Mrs. Avanell Jones Banks, Age 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Mrs. Banks was born in Pickens County and was the daughter of the late Arthur Jones and Nina Hayes Jones and wife to the late Richard Aaron Banks, Sr.

Survivors include sons Dr. Richard Aaron Banks, Jr. (Mari Lou) of Fairfield, Ohio and T. Scott Banks (Monica) of Easley, S.C. Mrs. Banks is survived also by a brother Wallace Jones of Anderson, S.C., three grandchildren Stephanie Benjamin (Jason), Aaron Banks and Joshua Banks and two great-grandchildren Landon Boykin and Ava Boykin.

Mrs. Banks was predeceased by three sisters: Eula Trotter, Willie Mae Pace and Olline Evett and seven brothers: Norman, Bruce, Prue, Clyde, Guy, Wayne and Glen Jones.

Mrs. Banks loved her church, Griffin Baptist Church, and especially the Mrs. Hull Sunday School Class. She also enjoyed the outdoors and loved her walking. She loved reading and was known for frying okra.

The family will be having a private graveside service with a formal visitation to follow at a later date for the safety of all concerned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Griffin Baptist Church, 1629 Pumpkin Town Hwy, Pickens, SC 29671.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Banks family.

