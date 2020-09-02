Barbara Alexander

PICKENS — Miss Barbara Ann Alexander, 86, passed from this life on Sunday Aug. 30, 2020 at The Willows in Easley.

Miss Alexander was born in Pickens, daughter of the late John E. and Ruby Peay Alexander. A graduate of Pickens High School, Miss Alexander went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Limestone College in 1982. She was retired from Ryobi Motor Products in Pickens where she served as an accountant in the stock room.

Miss Alexander was a member of Pickens First Baptist Church where she was a member of the TEL Sunday School Class served on the Cannon Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Pickens Literacy Association.

Survivors include lifelong family friends, Rick and Marsha Reeves, Diane and Sammy Little, Joan and Stanley Brooks and their families.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in thechapel of Dillard Funeral Home with the Reverend Doctor Fred Stone officiating.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed at www.DillardHillcrest.com.

Memorials may be made to Pickens First Baptist Church, 406 East Main St., Pickens, SC, 29671 or to The Pickens County Literacy Association at https://www.pickensliteracy.com.