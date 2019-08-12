EASLEY — Barbara Younce Bryant, 76, of Easley, wife of the late Thomas Bryant, passed away on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019, at her home. Born on Aug. 14, 1942, in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Perry and Montee Seawright Younce.

Barbara was known as Nanny to everyone who knew her. Even though she was retired from Danfoss Power Solutions of Easley, Barbara continued working hard throughout her entire life. She was a dedicated Republican and was a member of Tabor United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Darla Chandler (George); son, Charles Keith Barkley (Dana Harman); sister, Ruth Michaels (Lloyd); four step-children, Tommy Bryant, Sharon Bryant, Karen Bryant, and Polly Spires (Louis); five grandchildren, Jessica Catlin (Jeff), Jennifer Broman-Fulks (Corey), Brittany Blanton (Chris), Dalton Barkley and Drew Barkley; five great-grandchildren, Isaac, Lydia, and Jonah Broman Fulks, and Presley and Harper Blanton, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Barbara was also preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Younce, Billy Joe Younce, and Ted Younce; and three sisters, Beatrice Henderson, Helen Noble, and Louise Blackston.

The family received friends on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Roger Gwinn officiating.

Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to Tabor United Methodist Church, Care of Teresa Talley, 253 Doberman Trail, Easley, SC 29640.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, is assisting the Bryant family in making arrangements.