EASLEY — Barbara Ann Wright Camp, 83, of Easley, wife of the late Cecil Ellery Camp, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born in Easley, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Roscoe Wright and Blanch Irene Brewer Wright.

Mrs. Camp was formerly employed with Saco Lowell in Easley. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She enjoyed camping, bowling and most importantly, shopping.

Surviving are her children, Sheila Stansell (Dickie) of Six Mile, Tammy Howard (Terry) of Travelers Rest, Terri Craig (Keith) of Easley and Douglas Camp of Greenville; grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Lisa, Melissa, Brandy, Sasha, Robbie and Chelsea; and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services were May 19, 2019 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family received friends prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.