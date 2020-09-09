Barbara Crisp

LIBERTY — Funeral services to honor Barbara's life were conducted Sept. 4, 2020 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Burial was at Golden Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends prior to the service at the church.

Barbara Philemon Crisp, 66, of Liberty, S.C., died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kannapolis, she was a daughter of Eugene Philemon and the late Beatrice Deese Privette. She worked for many years at Easley Family Practice and was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. Her life revolved around spending time with her family and getting them all together.

Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Charles Crisp of the home; a son, Daniel Crisp of Liberty; three daughters, Shelley Aiken of Easley, Stacey Campbell (Chad) of Pelzer, Shawna Owens of Liberty; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-granchildren; two brothers, Gary Philemon of Concord, N.C., and Danny Philemon, of Concord, N.C.; a sisters, Brenda Benfield (Bobby) of Kannapolis, N.C.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a son, David Crisp, a grandson, Noah Crisp, and a son in law, Josh Owens.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation by visiting www.wish.org.

