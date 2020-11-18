CLEVELAND, S.C. — With a heart focused on faith and eyes on her beloved mountains, Barbara Ann Kushner passed away from this life on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with abdominal cancer. She is now free of pain and suffering, after living life as a true friend, a devoted spouse, and a nurturing mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John "Jack" Kushner, and sons David Kushner (spouse Christine) of Raleigh, N.C.; John Kushner (spouse Betsy) of Tampa, Fla.; and Keith Kushner (spouse Mary) of Clemmons, N.C.; six grandchildren, Keenan Kushner of Denver, Col.; Paul Kushner of New York City; Kayla Kushner of Raleigh; Morgan Kushner of Raleigh; Kelsey Kushner, of Brevard, N.C.; and Kate Kushner of Raleigh; her brother James Alderson III of Canonsburg, Penn. She is predeceased by her beloved sister Joyce Alderson Kirkwood, and her parents, James W. Alderson Jr. and Margaret Lunn Alderson.

Barbara Ann Alderson lived her youth in Carnegie, Penn., and practiced nursing in Pittsburgh. There she met a striking young lieutenant in the US Army, and she and Jack Kushner were married in May 1961. A devoted military spouse, Barbara raised three sons on various military bases, while Lt. Col. Jack Kushner served his country, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. Settling in Fayetteville, N.C., with her three school aged boys, Barbara went to work as a Teacher's Assistant at Cliffdale Elementary School, in the Cumberland County Public School System, using her compassionate heart and intelligence to teach students for 20 years. Her lead teacher, Nancy Wagner, became a beloved and lifelong friend.

She and Jack retired to the South Carolina upstate mountains, building their dream retirement home with a full view of Caesar's Head. They enjoyed a vibrant retirement together, finding a faith community at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pickens, as active members living their deeply held Catholic faith.

Barbara was a generous spirit, supporting various charities, and she was skilled with needlework, creating works of art—smocked garments for her grandchildren and friends, crocheted masterpieces, prayer shawls, and other detailed crafts that brought joy to recipients. She was an avid reader, enjoying the company of book club friends and sharing books with family.

Throughout her life, Barbara maintained her strong faith and reached out to God, with a compassionate and carefree spirit, and the pattern of her life was serving others.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am, Friday, Nov. 20, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 558 Hampton Ave, Pickens, S.C. 29671. Interment will be at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, S.C.

Memorials may be made to Food for the Poor, Post Office Box 979005, Coconut Grove, FL 33097. A message of condolence may be expressed at www.DillardHillcrest.com.