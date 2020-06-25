Barbara Robinson
1955 - 2020
EASLEY — Ms. Barbara Jean Holloway Robinson, 65, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born in Easley, S.C., she was the daughter of John Marshall Holloway and the late Betty Jean Bowens Holloway. Barbara retired from the Easley Recreation Department and was a member of the Avon Club. She loved to read and cook. Barbara was a people person, always putting the care of others ahead of her own and loved meeting people at all types of sporting events. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Surviving, in addition to her father, are a step-sister, Yolanda Anderson; a step-brother, George Davis, and his wife, Teresa; and their children, Porsha Mansell, Wesley Davis, and Taylor Davis.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.



Published in The Pickens Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
