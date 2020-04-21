SIX MILE — Barbara Ann Stone, 80, of Six Mile and wife of the late Garvin Elton Stone of 57 years, passed away on Monday April 13, 2020, at Oakview Park Assisted Living.

Born on Feb. 3, 1940, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late William Waco Durham and Ella Dorthula Bearden Durham. Barbara was retired from Cornell Dublier and was a member of Gap Hill Church of God. Barbara loved to go to church then to the Jockey Lot, yard sells and word search puzzles. She was preceded in death by her brother Garvin "Bud" Durham and sister Doris Ellenburg.

Surviving are her son, Scott Stone and his wife Angie; two granddaughters, Hillary Baldwin (Dillon) and Lesley Stone; four sisters, Ruby Knight (Sam), Debra Bryant, Brenda Hooper (James) and Yvonne Lomax (Dane) two sisters-in-law, Myremn Durham and Linda Stone and one precious great-grandson, Denver Baldwin.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Gap Hill Church of God, 3540 Walhalla Hwy., Six Mile, SC 29682.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Stone family in making arrangements.