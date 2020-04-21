EASLEY — Barry Russell Freeman, 62, of 1159 Old Liberty Road, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his residence. Born in Greenville he was a son of the late Ray Bruce and Lillian Simmons Freeman.

Barry was employed by BASF where he worked in the lab. He loved camping, golf, and just all around handyman work that involved helping people.

He was a member and Deacon of Lakeview Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Sherry Gilstrap Freeman of the home; two daughters, Kerry Freeman of Pickens and Kendra Brock (Sorrell) of Greenville; a sister, Brenda Owens; three brothers, Danny, Randy, and Delma Freeman.

Due to the CDC guidelines concerning social distancing the family will celebrate Barry's life at a later date.

