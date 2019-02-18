LIBERTY — Graveside services to honor the life of Mrs. Privette were conducted at Noon on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Liberty Memorial Gardens. No formal visitation is planned.

Beatrice Deese Privette, 88, of 600 N. Old Pendleton Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born in Monroe, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Henry Lee and Nancy Louise Gordon Deese. She retired from Cannon Mills in Kannapolis, NC and was a member of West End Baptist Church.

She loved her church, cooking and traveling, but most of all she loved her family.

Surviving are her husband, Junior Privette of the home; two daughters, Barbara Crisp (Charles) of Liberty, and Brenda Benfield (Bobby) of Kannapolis, N.C.; two sons, Gary Philemon of Concord, N.C., and Danny Philemon of N.C.; a step daughter, Jan Privette of Statesville, N.C.; a step son, Cecil Privette of Statesville, N.C.; a sister, Sally Butler of Hernando, Miss.; three brothers, Bill, Wayne, and Bob Deese all of Jacksonville, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters, three grandchildren, David Crisp, Neila Kepley, and Jason Benfield, and one great-grandson, Noah Crisp.

The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to GHS Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca SC 29678.

