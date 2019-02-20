EASLEY — Funeral services to honor Becky's life were conducted on Feb. 19, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family received friends Monday evening at the mortuary.

Becky Mahaffey Stokes, 72, of 107 S. 4th Street, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb 15, 2019.

Born in Liberty, she was the widow of John Francis "Buck" Stokes and a daughter of the late Heyward and Helen Gilstrap Mahaffey.

She retired from JP Stevens and was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Alicia Newman of Hartsville; three grandchildren, John Leslie of Easley, Luke Leslie of Greenville, and Chelsea Canipe of Columbia; also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Easton Leslie and Crawford Canipe.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Mahaffey and a sister, Hazel Smith.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.