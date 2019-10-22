LIBERTY — Memorial services for Mrs. Ellenburg will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Lillie Belle Dalton Ellenburg, 69, of 117 Grapevine Lane, died peacefully, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at The Rainey Hospice House in Anderson. Born in Norris, she was the wife of Bobby Joe "Tex" Ellenburg and a daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys Roper Dalton. She was retired from Bosch Automotive in Anderson and was of the Christian faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Joy Merck(Chris) of Easley; a son, Robert Bridges(Jennifer) of Pickens; three step daughters, Roni Seawright of Dacusville, Traci Bagwell of Pickens and Pam Brown of Iva; a step son, Joey Ellenburg of Easley; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Riddle; and a brother, Junior Dalton.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.