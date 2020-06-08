SIX MILE — Benjamin Terrell "Terry" Teague, age 81, of Six Mile, S.C., walked into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving children Terrell K. Teague (Christine), Cindy C. Brylski-Breit (Allen), Elizabeth A. Dehling (Ryan), and Robert S. Teague.

Terry was born in Tennessee on July 31, 1938 to Benjamin K. Teague and Ruth C. (Duckett) Teague. Raised in the mountains of Western North Carolina, he enjoyed a large extended family. He moved to Wisconsin in the early 1960's where he developed numerous friendships that endure to this day, despite his return home to N.C. in 1982.

A millwright by trade, Terry worked in many paper mills in Wisconsin and the Carolinas in addition to owning a part-time welding repair shop. Terry spent the last 18 years of his career with Duke Power & Light where he'd been employed since 1997. He retired in 2015.

An avid reader, Terry could always be found reading a book or two or three. He enjoyed technology, photography, CB radios, and computers. An animal lover, he doctored and adopted cats and dogs all his life. His beautiful yellow lab, DC, was at his side when he passed. Terry was an active member at Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church where he regularly worshipped and attended Sunday School with his amazing church family.

Terry is survived by 10 of his 11 children/step-children, 47 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Dooley Franklin) Teague, his step-son, his four sisters, one brother-in-law, and his parents.

Our family would like to thank Reverend Tim Friar of Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church, Dad's special friend Reva Presnell, the staff at Foothills and North Greenville Hospital, and the health care system of SC for all the amazing care they've provided him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church in his name are appreciated: Online (https://givebutter.com/NhPLYW) or mail to Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church, PO Box 208, Six Mile, SC 29682.

Due to the current health crisis concerning COVID19 and CDC guidelines for social distancing, the family will have a private memorial service to honor Terry's life in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel.

The livestream of his service will be available 4 p.m. June 3, 2020 by visiting his tribute wall at www.libertymortuary.com, Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.