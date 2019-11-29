LIBERTY — Betty Eloise Cooper Bowman, 87, of 308 W. Woodside Circle, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Liberty, she was the widow of Grover Clyde Bowman and a daughter of the late Jeff and Viola Alexander Cooper. She was a graduate of Liberty High School and was the 1949 Homecoming Queen.

She was a homemaker and taught piano for many years. She grew up in Calumet Baptist Church, and was a founding member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Ga.

Surviving are a daughter, Terry Tipton of Sevierville, Tenn.; two sons, Victor Bowman of Unity, N.H., and Andy Bowman (Kim) of Liberty; three sisters, Lillian Odom, Shelba Owen, and Faye Suddeth all of Liberty; three granddaughters, Tara Lindbert (Daniel), Lindsey Riddle (Aaron), and McKenzie Carson (Tyler); three great-grandchildren, Grady Riddle, Ady Lindbert, and Karlee Riddle.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ophelia "Johnnie" Cooper, Jeffie Jones, and Gladys Johnson, and three brothers, Lloyd "Buck," Robert "Bob," and Floyd Cooper.

Memorial services to honor the life of Mrs. Bowman will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Calumet Baptist Church. The family greeted with friends following the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Children's Home, 490 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville SC 29607.

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.libertymortuary.com.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.