PICKENS — Mrs. Betty Lou Patterson Broom, 81, of Pickens, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday June 1, 2019, at home while surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Aug. 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Fuller and Nora Mae Powell Patterson. Betty was a member of Rocky Bottom Baptist Church and she enjoyed gardening and bird watching.

Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Clifton Broom; one daughter, Cathy Wilson (George); three sons, Shannon Broom (Shannon), Rickey Broom (Shelia), and Randy Broom (Jodi); three brothers, Tom Patterson (Betty), Albert Patterson (Sylvia) and Preston Patterson, and 24 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday June 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend Danny Parton officiating.

The family was at the home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, SC, is assisting the Broom family in making arrangements.