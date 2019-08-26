EASLEY — Mrs. Betty Jean Dalton Carter, 84, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Arthur Dalton and the late Melissa Hendricks Dalton, Betty retired from J.P. Stevens-Monaghan Plant and was of the Morman faith.

Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Nix and Cynthia Diane Baker, both of Easley; a son, Robert Theodore Carter of Easley; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by a son, Arthur Carter; and one grandchild.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.