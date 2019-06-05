EASLEY — Betty Jean Chrismer, 82, of Easley, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 30, 2019. She was born on Oct. 15, 1936 to the late Roy and Mary Reeves.

Mrs. Chrismer attended Holy Cross Catholic Church, in Pickens, and was a member at Zion Methodist Church, in Easley. She truly loved entertaining friends and family, as she had a very generous heart. She also enjoyed making people laugh, and to laugh herself. Those who knew her best also knew that she never met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Chrismer; two sons, Robert Chrismer, II (Jiamin), David Chrismer (Michele); one daughter, Elizabeth Hitchcock (Ken); and two grandchildren, Johnny and Patrick.

The family received friends on Sunday June 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home. A graveside service was held on Monday June 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Father Jim Dubrouillet officiating.

The family was at the residence of Robert Chrismer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate at 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC, 29621, and Holy Cross Catholic Outreach at 558 Hampton Ave, Pickens, SC, 29671.

