EASLEY — Mrs. Betty Jean Gardner, 82, wife of the late James Winfred Gardner, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Born in Madison, Ga., a daughter of the late Annie Ruth Murphey, Mrs. Gardner was a homemaker and a long-time member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church. Betty Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are two sons, James Gardner (Deborah), and Barry Gardner, all of Easley; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and mother, Mrs. Gardner was predeceased by a sister, Mary Murphree.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Due to the current COVID-19 Crisis only 50 persons will be allowed in the chapel. You may live stream the service at 2 p.m. Tuesday by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com/downtown-chapel-live.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

The family is at the home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.